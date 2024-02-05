‘Murder Mubarak’ Promo: Homi Adajania’s Film Ft. Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma To Stream On Netflix From March 15

Meanwhile, talking about the project, Homi Adajania, the film’s director, said in a statement, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collaboration with Netflix, with its international reach, it’s like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited!”