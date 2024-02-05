Filmmaker Homi Adajania is yet again collaborating with Maddock Films to present the entertaining ‘Murder Mubarak’, a film that offers a fresh twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance. ‘Murder Mubarak’, a remarkable book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s ‘Club You To Death’, is all set to start streaming on Netflix from March 15.
‘Murder Mubarak’ Promo: Homi Adajania’s Film Ft. Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma To Stream On Netflix From March 15
Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, ‘Murder Mubarak’ is a perfect blend of suspense, comedy, and romance.
The film boasts of an exceptional cast, headlined by Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Varma, with Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar in key roles. While Pankaj Tripathi plays a non-traditional cop, he will make sure that secrets and lies come to the surface as he turns his spotlight on an array of suspects, portrayed by the rest of the cast. Tripathi steps into their world as an outsider and realises that there is much more than what meets the eye.
In the announcement video shared by Netflix, there are “7 suspects, one baffling crime - and a whole lot of chaos.” Watch it here:
Meanwhile, talking about the project, Homi Adajania, the film’s director, said in a statement, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collaboration with Netflix, with its international reach, it’s like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited!”
Dinesh Vijan, Producer, Maddock Films, further stated, “This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened! Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I’ve read was very exciting for me. So I advise the audiences to buckle up, because you're in for a ride that's crazy, quirky, thrilling and entirely unforgettable."
‘Murder Mubarak’ offers a perfect blend of suspense and comedy, combining the best of both genres, and is set to take the audience on a ride like never before. So gear up to don your detective hat for ‘Murder Mubarak’, premiering March 15 on Netflix.