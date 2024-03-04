The trailer shows how freedom fighters played by Sara, Sparsh and others give it their all to get freedom from the British Raj. Sara's father opposes her fight against the British but she is not someone to stay quiet. She goes against her father played by Sachin and says in Hindi that is translated to English as, ''The British has robbed us of the ability to think. That's why you feel that only they can run our country. Why? There are millions of us, Indians. We will run our country, and we will throw out all those who think they are running our country!''. She, along with the other freedom fighters decide to expose the truth of the Britsh and opens her own radio station 'somewhere in India'. British orders to find out the radio station and hang those behind it. Will Usha be able to succeed in her mission? Well, for that you have wait till March 21.