The makers today, on March 4, unveiled the trailer of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film is inspired by real-life events. It is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil and Anand Tiwari. Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a special guest appearance. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment Production. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21.
'Ae Watan Mere Watan' revolves around the story about an underground radio station, which is led by a 22-year-old young girl, Usha Mehta (played by Sara). It changes the course of India’s freedom struggle. The film takes inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s remarkable journey and it's a tribute to the unsung heroes for their bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence during the freedom movement.
The trailer shows how freedom fighters played by Sara, Sparsh and others give it their all to get freedom from the British Raj. Sara's father opposes her fight against the British but she is not someone to stay quiet. She goes against her father played by Sachin and says in Hindi that is translated to English as, ''The British has robbed us of the ability to think. That's why you feel that only they can run our country. Why? There are millions of us, Indians. We will run our country, and we will throw out all those who think they are running our country!''. She, along with the other freedom fighters decide to expose the truth of the Britsh and opens her own radio station 'somewhere in India'. British orders to find out the radio station and hang those behind it. Will Usha be able to succeed in her mission? Well, for that you have wait till March 21.
Sara as Usha Mehta has very well got into the skin of her character. Her performance doesn't look forced. Her dialogue delivery is on point and also her get-up suited her character very well. I am glad that Sara has chosen this de-glam role at such a young age and I am looking forward to watch her performance in this historic thriller. Sparsh Srivastav who recently starred in Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' have also done well. But Emraan Hashmi needs a special mention here. For a second, I couldn't recognise him in his get-up of a freedom fighter. It's refreshing to see him in a never-seen-before avatar. Nothing much is revealed about his character in the trailer but I hope he has a lot to provide with his performance. ''This radio can become our most powerful weapon against the British'' and ''This radio will now be the voice of the nation'' are some of the powerful dialogues by Hashmi's character.
