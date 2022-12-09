Friday, Dec 09, 2022
From Law To Sharing Screen With Big, Pranav Sachdeva Unveils His Journey

From Law To Sharing Screen With Big, Pranav Sachdeva Unveils His Journey

For TV actor Pranav Sachdeva starting his career in acting was not so easy as his father wanted him to be an advocate but he was always passionate about the profession. The actor shares about beginning his acting career with theatre, doing TV and getting an opportunity to share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in 'Uunchai'.

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 5:19 pm

For TV actor Pranav Sachdeva starting his career in acting was not so easy as his father wanted him to be an advocate but he was always passionate about the profession. The actor shares about beginning his acting career with theatre, doing TV and getting an opportunity to share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in 'Uunchai'.

He recalls: "I have been doing professional theatre for around 14-15 years, my first camera gig was for TV around a decade ago and then finally this film happened. I have grown up aspiring to be on the silver screen. When the late actor/director Ravi Basvani saw me in a play at Modern School and he told me, 'You are good, you should join the National School Of Drama.' "

His father, who was himself a lawyer, made sure that he completed his LLB. "But my dad wanted me to be an advocate so I could take care of our family's litigation. I watched the film with him in the theatre and I hope I made him proud," he says.

Pranav, who is known for TV show 'Zindagi Dot.Com', web series 'Hadh' says working with Big B was a lifetime achievement for him.

He recalls shooting with him: "I had to sit right next to him in the scene. I just folded my hands, and didn't dare to say anything else. I was nervous and sweating. Later, Mr Bachchan made me comfortable, he didn't have to but he was kind enough to make a young actor feel so included. It was an honour and a blessing to be sharing the screen with the Mahanayak of Indian cinema."

Talking about bagging Anupam Kher's son's role in the film, he says: "I remember Covid was peaking again and work had taken a back seat, especially the entertainment industry was badly hit. It was during that time I received a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office. I must have auditioned in early 2021 and received a call back almost after one year. I was thrilled to know that I was shortlisted for a Sooraj Barjatya film. When I met Sooraj sir I was blown away by his humility and grace."

He adds, revealing about his future project, saying: "Currently, I am touring with the Primetime theatre company's play 'Devika Rani' directed by Lillette Dubey."
 

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
