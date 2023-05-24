From 'Jawan' To 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story': Here Are Some Exciting Web Series And Movies To Look Forward To In 2023

With online streaming platforms becoming the final destination for all movies and web shows, the competition continues to grow more intense with time with movies releasing in theatres. While there's a plethora of new engaging web series and movies arriving on OTT platforms every week, things are expected to get more exciting with the arrival of movies in nearby theatres.

While new movies & series like, 'Jawan', 'Animal' & 'Panne aka PAGES' and a few more in 2023 are slated to release this year.

Scroll down to see the complete list which is scheduled to release on various OTT platforms & theatres this year.

'Jawan'

Another highly anticipated film, this action thriller pairs Shah Rukh Khan with one of the biggest female stars in the country, South Indian actress Nayanthara, who's making her Hindi film debut. It also marks acclaimed Tamil director Atlee's Bollywood debut, while Khan's 'Pathaan' co-star Deepika Padukone is set to make a cameo.

'Animal'

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this crime drama promises to showcase Ranbir Kapoor like he's never been seen before. No details about the film are available except that Vanga is best known as the writer and director of the highly-divisive but hugely successful film 'Kabir Singh' and its Telugu original 'Arjun Reddy'.

'Panne aka PAGES'

After giving us chiseled & a periodic drama film on Gandhi called Ra’s Metanoia, NY-based award-winning director Ram Alladi is back with ‘Panne’ a women-oriented Polly-patriotic drama that seeks to bring to life a storyline that navigates one woman’s journey as she strives to establish her own social identity. Spanning the period encompassing from border partition through to the independence of India’s 1960s, the political fiction drama looks closely at the challenges of identity and the juxtaposition of social freedom of the newly independent nation versus the individual freedom of the protagonist. Starring emerging Indian talents Kalpana Tiwari, Pankaj Munshi, Anand Rangarajan, Vijaya Posala, Silpa Das, Prasad Kamalanabha and Sam Mukherjee, ‘Panne’ is expected to premiere later this year.

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'

After impressing the audience with 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', filmmaker Hansal Mehta has collaborated with Tushar Hiranandani for another supremely engaging story based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi. While Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to essay the titular role in the upcoming web series, the intriguing journey of Telgi from a fruit seller to the biggest scam artist in the country will keep you hooked.

'Soup'

Get ready for an entertaining ride as Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma come together for a thrilling drama that will blow your mind. The plot of 'Soup' follows an ambitious chef who comes up with an ominous plan to replace her husband with her lover. But her master plan gets derailed when a cop and a few local goons get involved in it.

Don't forget to bookmark this dark comedy arriving on OTT in 2023.