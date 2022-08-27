From Friends To Being Madly In Love – Timeline Of Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Love Story

Although some people may be surprised by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's new romance, the two have known each other for a very long time. Thanks to newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, there is a fresh celebrity romance to swoon over in the new year.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline:

Just before the relationship allegations started, the Blink-182 drummer left a number of amorous comments on the Poosh founder's Instagram posts. Barker tweeted a seductive photo she snapped in her wardrobe and added a rose emoji to her comment. He shared a photo of her dipping her toes in the water with an emoji of a mermaid. She sent screenshots from the 1993 movie True Romance, and he responded with the message, "You're So Cool." The rock singer has already declared that True Romance is his favourite movie, and he even named his daughter Alabama after the character played by Patricia Arquette in the movie.

Beginning in 2021, a relationship between the Blink-182 musician and The Poosh creator was established. When the couple was first spotted in February 2021, paparazzi pictures captured Kardashian and Barker having fun together while out to dinner in Los Angeles. Since then, sleuthing fans have uncovered earlier messages between the two and have been gushing about their constant PDA on social media.

After finishing the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 14 years of filming, Kardashian, the eldest sibling of the famous family, has started a new chapter in her life. She is concentrating on her lifestyle blog Poosh and happily sharing posts about the three kids she had with her ex-partner Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. After ending their nine-year, turbulent on-and-off relationship in 2015, the two developed a friendship. While Disick continued his relationship with Sofia Richie for almost three years before ending it in late 2020 and starting a new one with Amelia Gray Hamlin, had earlier relationships with Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat.

Not to mention, she has started an IVF process in the hopes of having a child with Barker. Long-standing ties connect Kardashian and Barker. The couple, who share a gated enclave in Calabasas, California, has been seen out and about a lot. In 2018, they went out for dinner and then went to a church session in the evening. Together with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, the musician has been in the enduring series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Most people are familiar with Travis Barker as the drummer of the influential rock group from the 2000s. However, Barker and Kardashian also share a history in reality television. Together with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler and their kids, Barker hosted the fly-on-the-wall Meet the Barkers MTV reality series, which followed his family's daily lives. Barker and Moakler were wed from 2004 to 2008. They have a boy named Landon and a daughter named Alabama. In 2015, Barker dated Rita Ora for a short time.

