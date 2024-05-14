Fashion

Off To London, Tara Sutaria Flaunts Cool Chic Look In Black Oversized Tee, Shorts & Boots

Actress Tara Sutaria on Tuesday gave cool chic look vibes in an all-black outfit at the Mumbai airport as she is off to London.

Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Tara Sutaria on Tuesday gave cool chic look vibes in an all-black outfit at the Mumbai airport as she is off to London.

The visuals show Tara wearing an oversized black T-shirt paired with matching shorts. She opted for glossy lips, blushed cheeks, and her hair was left straight and flowing.

The actress accessorised the look with a cross-body sling bag, cat eye-shaped sunglasses, a watch, and black boots.

Tara was seen hugging her father as the latter came to drop her off at the airport.

The 'Student of the Year 2' actress took to Instagram stories and shared a beautiful selfie with the caption: "See you in a few hours London".

On the work front, Tara was last seen in the 2023 survival thriller ‘Apurva’. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, she was featured in movies like ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Tadap’, and ‘Heropanti 2’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Goa Board Results 2024: GBSHSE To Declare 10th Results On May 15
  2. Mumbai Storm And Rain: 14 Killed In Hoarding Collapse Incident, Dozens Injured As Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Pics
  3. Stampede-like Situation At Thane Railway Station After Dust Storm in Mumbai Delays Trains | VIDEO
  4. SC Pulls Up IMA Chief For Interview In Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: '...Lampooing The Court'
  5. Ruckus In MCD House Over Swati Maliwal's Assault Allegation
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  2. Babil Khan Hints At Breakup With Mystery Girl In An Emotional Post: You Never Really Move On
  3. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Send Gifts To Paps As They Thank Them For Respecting Privacy Of Their Children
  4. Gong Yoo To Portray An AI Character Opposite Tang Wei In Special Appearance For 'Wonderland'
  5. Shekhar Suman To Return With ‘Movers N Shakers’ And ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? Actor Confirms ‘It Will Happen'
Sports News
  1. Harmanpreet Plans Comprehensive Trials For Olympic Squad Combinations Ahead Of Final Selections
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad; Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. EPL Permutations: What Does Arsenal Need To Do To Win The Title - Explainer
  5. Elon Musk Forecasts Full Solution To Chess Within 10 Years; Grandmasters React Strongly
World News
  1. Australian Doctor Cancer-Free After Experimental Treatment Based On Own Research
  2. India And US Have Firm Foundation Of Strategic Alignment: Condoleezza Rice
  3. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  4. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  5. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival