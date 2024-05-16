Fashion

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts 'Mahima Ke Dono Roop' In New Insta Post; Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Showers Hearts

Janhvi Kapoor, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming romantic sports drama 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' on Thursday shared her two contrasting looks from the movie.

Janhvi KapoorTaking to Instagram, Janhvi, who portrays Mahima in the Rajkummar Rao-starrer, shared two pictures. In one photo, she can be seen wearing a white suit, exuding joy as she plays with colours and flaunting her bright, happy smile.
Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
The second picture shows Janhvi striking a pose with a cricket bat on the field. She is wearing a red T-shirt, black joggers, batting pads, and gloves.

Janhvi captioned the post: "Mahima ke dono roop," followed by a red heart emoji.

The 'Dhadak' actress's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, dropped several smiling face with heart-eye emojis on the post.

At the ‘Maidaan’ screening in April this year, Janhvi confirmed her relationship with Shikhar by adorning a custom-made neckpiece with ‘Shikhu’ inscribed on it.

The film narrates the story of an imperfectly perfect partnership between a couple with a shared love for cricket.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi, who previously worked together in the 2021 film 'Roohi'.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is scheduled to release on May 31.

