Art & Entertainment

Fahmaan Khan Breaks His Silence On New Show: ‘Couldn't Be A Part Of It’

Popular TV actor Fahmaan Khan, known for his work in 'Imlie' and 'Pyar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii', found himself at the centre of speculations surrounding his involvement in a new show produced by Sobo Films

IANS
IANS

February 17, 2024

Fahmaan Khan Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Popular TV actor Fahmaan Khan, known for his work in 'Imlie' and 'Pyar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii', found himself at the centre of speculations surrounding his involvement in a new show produced by Sobo Films.

However, breaking his silence on the matter, Fahmaan revealed that despite being in talks for the Star Plus show, he won't be a part of it.

He said: "Yes, I was in talks with the makers, but unfortunately, I couldn't be a part of it for some reasons. Sobo Films is one of the best production houses in the industry and for sure will work in the future, but for now, I am not doing the show."

Fahmaan started his career as a model. His journey on the small screen started in 2015 with a cameo role in Yeh Vaada Raha. He was then seen in the TV Serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’ in 2017.

He has also worked in shows such as 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan', 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' and 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.'

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement