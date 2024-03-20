Former Nickelodeon producer, Dan Schneider, is in the news. The producer is making headlines after ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV’ was released recently. The show brings to light how he abused his power and how he also allowed convicted pedophiles to work on the shows. After the release of the show, Schneider appeared in an interview and apologized for his actions.
In a conversation with Bobbie K Bowman, Dan Schneider talked about his past behaviour. He talked about how watching the docu-series and watching his actions was “difficult” and “embarrassing.” He said, “Facing my past behaviors — some of which are embarrassing and that I regret — and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”
Schneider continued, “It was wrong that I ever put anybody in that position. I apologize to anybody that I ever put in that situation. There were lots of people there who witnessed it who also may have felt uncomfortable. So, I owe them an apology, as well.”
He talked about how questionable jokes should be cut out from the shows before they are re-running again on the channel. He said, “Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny. Now we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens. I have no problem with that. Let's cut those jokes out of the show.”
According to IMDb, ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV’ is a “docu-series that uncovers the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.” Schneider parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018. Between the 1990s and the 2000s, he worked on some of the most iconic shows – namely ‘All That’, ‘The Amanda Show’, ‘Drake and Josh’, and ‘iCarly.’