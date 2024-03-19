Former Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider In A Hot Tub With An Underage Amanda Bynes, Video Raises Concerns

In response to the allegations raised in the documentary, Schneider had previously issued a statement asserting his position. He stated, “Everything that happened on the shows I ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults. All stories, dialogue, costumes and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts. A standard and practices group read and ultimately approved every script, and programming executives reviewed and approved all episodes. In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching us rehearse and film.”