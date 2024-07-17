The actor also mentioned how he fights a battle in his head where he thinks he should have gotten a particular role because he deserved it more than the other actor. He continued, “There’s always a battle in my head that a certain actor might have gotten a role, but I deserved it. I know that I could’ve done a better job at it because it’s a s**t job that he did (laughs). There’s always this feeling. There’s this narcissistic side to you where you feel that you could’ve done something better than others.”