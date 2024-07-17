Art & Entertainment

Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time

In a recent conversation, Emraan Hashmi confessed that he feels envious of other actors. He was recently seen in 'Showtime.'

Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Emraan Hashmi might be popular for his romantic and intimate scenes but throughout his career, the actor has tried his hands at almost everything and has proved his acting prowess. In a recent interview, the actor confessed that there are times when he feels envious of other actors. He also mentioned how he fights a constant battle in his head where he feels he could have performed better.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Emraan Hashmi opened up about feeling jealous of other actors. He candidly mentioned that jealousy and envy are normal emotions that one can experience in any industry. Hashmi said, “Envy engulfs me all the time. I’m envious of a lot of people and that’s a part and parcel of any industry. There’s always a perception of you and let’s face it, there’s always someone who you feel is better than you. And this feeling has got to do a lot with your temperament and the kind of person you are.”

The actor also mentioned how he fights a battle in his head where he thinks he should have gotten a particular role because he deserved it more than the other actor. He continued, “There’s always a battle in my head that a certain actor might have gotten a role, but I deserved it. I know that I could’ve done a better job at it because it’s a s**t job that he did (laughs). There’s always this feeling. There’s this narcissistic side to you where you feel that you could’ve done something better than others.”

In the same conversation, he also mentioned that he has regretted working on a film. However, he did not name the project.

On the work front, Hashmi was last seen in a cameo role in Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ where he played the role of Ram Manohar Lohia. Additionally, he was also seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Showtime’ where he shared the screen with Mahima Makwana. He is currently filming for his Telugu debut in ‘They Call Him OG’ where he will be starring opposite Pawan Kalyan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs UAE-W Match
  3. Salem Spartans Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match
  5. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
Football News
  1. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
  2. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
  3. Houssem Aouar Becomes Laurent Blanc's First Signing At Al-Ittihad
  4. Chelsea Women Sign Lucy Bronze On A Free Transfer After Barcelona Departure
  5. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
Tennis News
  1. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  3. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Shinde Govt Comes Out With ‘Ladka Bhau’ Scheme For Unemployed Youth
  2. CBSE Biannual Exams: Edu Board Brainstorms Over 'When' And 'How' | Details Inside
  3. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: After Civic Notice, Unauthorized Structure Cleared Near Family Residence In Pune
  5. Mumbai: First Underground Metro Line To Start From July 24
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  2. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  3. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  4. Natasa Stankovic Jets Out Of Mumbai With Son Agastya Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya - Watch Viral Video Inside
  5. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9: Watch Endearing BTS Moments From Salman Khan Starrer
US News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  3. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  4. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  5. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
World News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Meet Sue Mi Terry, Ex-CIA Official Charged With Being A South Korean Agent, Admits To Shocking Details
  3. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  4. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  5. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics