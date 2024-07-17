Emraan Hashmi might be popular for his romantic and intimate scenes but throughout his career, the actor has tried his hands at almost everything and has proved his acting prowess. In a recent interview, the actor confessed that there are times when he feels envious of other actors. He also mentioned how he fights a constant battle in his head where he feels he could have performed better.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Emraan Hashmi opened up about feeling jealous of other actors. He candidly mentioned that jealousy and envy are normal emotions that one can experience in any industry. Hashmi said, “Envy engulfs me all the time. I’m envious of a lot of people and that’s a part and parcel of any industry. There’s always a perception of you and let’s face it, there’s always someone who you feel is better than you. And this feeling has got to do a lot with your temperament and the kind of person you are.”
The actor also mentioned how he fights a battle in his head where he thinks he should have gotten a particular role because he deserved it more than the other actor. He continued, “There’s always a battle in my head that a certain actor might have gotten a role, but I deserved it. I know that I could’ve done a better job at it because it’s a s**t job that he did (laughs). There’s always this feeling. There’s this narcissistic side to you where you feel that you could’ve done something better than others.”
In the same conversation, he also mentioned that he has regretted working on a film. However, he did not name the project.
On the work front, Hashmi was last seen in a cameo role in Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ where he played the role of Ram Manohar Lohia. Additionally, he was also seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Showtime’ where he shared the screen with Mahima Makwana. He is currently filming for his Telugu debut in ‘They Call Him OG’ where he will be starring opposite Pawan Kalyan.