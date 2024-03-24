Written and directed by Sujeeth, ‘They Call Him OG’ has been produced by DVV Danayya. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Pawan Kalyan. He will be seen in a negative role in the film. In an earlier interview with News18, he revealed, “The character that I am playing and the world that Sujeeth has created for OG are very fascinating. I also feel fortunate working with Pawan Kalyan who has such an amazing screen presence.”