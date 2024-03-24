Actor Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his 45th birthday today. As the actor turned a year older, he shared an exciting surprise with his fans. The actor is set to make his debut in an upcoming Telugu film. He took to his social media to share the first look poster of his character and it looks nothing short of amazing.
Emraan Hashmi is set to star in ‘They Call Him OG.’ The actor took to his Instagram to share the first-look poster of his character – Omi Bhau. The poster showed the actor wearing a black shirt. With a thick bearded look, he is seen lighting up a cigar. He looks every bit of a dreaded gangster in this look. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Gambheera, Suna hai tu Bambai Aa raha hai. Vaada karta hoon : hum dono mein se kisi ek ka sar zaroor katega #TheyCallHimOG.”
Take a look at the first look poster of Emraan Hashmi’s character from ‘They Call Him OG.’
The poster has fetched over 21K likes. Reacting to the poster, fans wrote how excited they are to see him in this role. Many also wished the actor on his birthday. One fan wrote, “Romantic Hero is now all set to be a Gangster.” A second fan commented, “Apne bhai ka birthday hai.” A third fan mentioned, “Fire Look Boss.”
Written and directed by Sujeeth, ‘They Call Him OG’ has been produced by DVV Danayya. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Pawan Kalyan. He will be seen in a negative role in the film. In an earlier interview with News18, he revealed, “The character that I am playing and the world that Sujeeth has created for OG are very fascinating. I also feel fortunate working with Pawan Kalyan who has such an amazing screen presence.”
The actor was last seen in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan' which is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.