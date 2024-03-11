'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Makers Release Emraan Hashmi's First Look As Ram Manohar Lohia

Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to don a never-seen-before avatar of the freedom fighter -- Ram Manohar Lohia, in the upcoming historical thriller drama 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

The makers on Monday shared the official poster of Emraan, who features in a guest appearance in the film.

The film pays homage to freedom fighter Usha Mehta (played by Sara), who at the age of 22 used an underground radio to broadcast news exposing the British Raj during the 1942 Quit India Movement.