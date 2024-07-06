Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat shared the screen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Murder.’ Their sizzling chemistry had become the talk of the town. However, ‘Murder’ was the first and the last film they collaborated on, following which they got into an infamous feud in the early 2000s. In a recent interview, Hashmi opened up about the feud for the first time and called it an ‘impulsive’ decision.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Emraan Hashmi addressed his feud with Mallika Sherawat. This marked the first time the actor addressed the feud in media. Talking about their feud, he said that it was an impulsive decision they took when they were younger. He said, “We were young and stupid at that time. You go through a phase in your life when your decision-making power is so limited that you’re just so impulsive. Some mean things were said by her and some by me. But those are all bygones.”
Recently, Hashmi and Sherawat were clicked together when they attended an event in Mumbai. They were seen hugging and chatting with each other. He mentioned that it was ‘warm and cordial’ to see Sherawat after long. He also talked about how he wished to share the screen with her in the future. Hashmi continued, “We kept all of that aside. It was long back. It was very nice seeing and meeting her. She was very warm and so was I. She’s a co-actor I wish I could have worked again with.”
Hashmi and Sherawat’s feud grabbed eyeballs when they took digs at each other in public after the release of ‘Murder.’ On the work front, Hashmi will be next seen on ‘Showtime’. Sherawat, on the other hand, was last seen in the Tamil film – ‘Pambattam.’