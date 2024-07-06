Recently, Hashmi and Sherawat were clicked together when they attended an event in Mumbai. They were seen hugging and chatting with each other. He mentioned that it was ‘warm and cordial’ to see Sherawat after long. He also talked about how he wished to share the screen with her in the future. Hashmi continued, “We kept all of that aside. It was long back. It was very nice seeing and meeting her. She was very warm and so was I. She’s a co-actor I wish I could have worked again with.”