Emraan Hashmi & Mallika Sherawat End 20-Year-Old Feud

Prateek Sur
Anand Pandit’s daughter Aish’s wedding celebration on April 11 saw the ‘Murder’ combo, Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat, stealing the show.
Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat have forgotten past quarrels and have reunited after a 20 years. The fight began while filming the 2004 movie ‘Murder’.
Mallika Sherawat looked stunning in a pink dress with a daring neckline and elegant jewellery.
Emraan Hashmi complemented Mallika Sherawat’s look with a sophisticated black suit.
The duo was seen laughing it out and letting bygones be bygones. Fans too were ecstatic to see the two coming back together after their 20-year-long fight.
The duo had a fun time on the blue carpet before smiling for the cameras and creating ripples all over social media.
Despite the popularity of ‘Murder’ 20 years ago, Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat had a strained working relationship. Mallika had admitted that they did not talk to each other.
Emraan Hashmi caused controversy in 2014 when he made statements about Mallika Sherawat on an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan.’ Emraan said that his worst kiss onscreen was with Mallika Sherawat.
During an interview on Mandira Bedi’s ‘Love Laugh Live’, Mallika reflected on their rift and said that the two didn’t talk. She even said that it was childish, on her part as well.
On ‘Love Laugh Live’, while Mallika Sherawat did not remember exactly why the disagreement happened but she felt that was something that happened during the promotions of ‘Murder’.