Tiger Shroff’s Cool & Edgy Fashion Sense Wins You Over

Prateek Sur
Who said males cannot wear pink? Tiger Shroff is seen sporting a pink suit and rocking it to the core.
This style of Tiger Shroff is very popular among his fans and followers who were weary of sporting pink before.
Men showered Tiger Shroff with compliments on social media for giving them the strength and courage to sport pink and making pink not just a colour for women.
Tiger Shroff was a sight to behold when he arrived at a function wearing this beautiful black-and-white attire.
The youngest Bollywood action star, Tiger Shroff, improved his appearance by accessorising with a fashionable set of neckpieces.
Tiger Shroff’s this look is definitely a look to replicate if you’re looking to just push your limits and sport something quirky to your next game night.
Tiger Shroff’s fashion sense blends comfort and edgy aspects, which is something that makes his stand out from his peers.
With his trademark style, he creates trends and raises the standard for casual yet edgy outfits among both his followers and fans.
Sporting leather pants with sleeveless leather-denim jacket is definitely the ‘Chote Miyan’ vibe.
Tiger Shroff exudes confidence in an all-black attire. It is this confidence that helps him carry his natural swagger without any coyness.
The multi-pocket loose jeans, teamed with a black casual shirt and a black jacket, demonstrate Tiger Shroff’s ability to handle any style with flair.
Tiger Shroff manages to keep it quirky by not tucking in the shirt and keeping the shirt unbuttoned on top giving fans a peek into his well sculpted physique.
Tiger Shroff’s outfit is everything trendy, bohemian, and groovy. He keeps it casual and tries to achieve a retro vibe, which is so in-style nowadays.
Tiger Shroff embodies #TheTigerEffect with easy calm in a black sleeveless lace shirt and black slacks. The bulging muscles just add to the charm.
A black hat and shoes complete Tiger Shroff’s look. You can easily add a formal touch to his casual clothes but putting on a long coat over this.