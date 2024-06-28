As Mallika Sherawat Burns Calories, She Says ‘Path To Fitness Requires Discipline, Dedication’

Mallika, on Friday, shared a video of herself working out in the gym. In the clip, she is seen doing band workouts for her glutes, weighted lunges and core exercises using a ball. For the caption, the actress wrote: “Exercise is not just a routine for me but a celebration of what my body can achieve. The real path to fitness requires discipline and dedication.” Mallika, who often shares workout videos of herself, said that genuine fitness cannot be bought. “The allure of an easy solution like these quick fixes and artificial procedures is tempting but genuine fitness can’t be bought. It must be earned through hard work and commitment,” she wrote.