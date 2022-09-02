Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson Brings His Own Meals To Eat At Restuarants

Director Stephen Merchant has shared that Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson brings his own meals to restaurants for 'regimented' diet'.

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Instagram/ @therock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 6:03 pm

Director Stephen Merchant has shared that Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson brings his own meals to restaurants for 'regimented' diet'.

Merchant, who worked with Johnson on 'Fighting with My Family', described the actor's "regimented" diet while speaking to Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM, reports foxnews.com.

"I do remember having a meeting with him just in Texas just before WrestleMania and we were having a meeting about the movie and his alarm would go off at like 3:17 p.m. and he would go to the fridge and there would be turkey and rice with '3:17 p.m.' written on it and he would microwave it," Merchant recalled.

"It was so regimented. It's extraordinary," he added.

The director went on to say he was once told Johnson has even brought his own meals out to restaurants.

"I think someone told me, maybe he told me, that when he goes for dinner with friends he has to take his food to the restaurant and have them heat it up because it's such a structured diet he has to have," he said.

Johnson is known to follow strict diets and exercise programmes in order to maintain his ripped physique.

However, he does partake in cheat meals every once in a while.

Related stories

Dwayne Johnson Persuaded Makers To Make Standalone 'Black Adam' Movie

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Talk About Reuniting For 'DC League Of Super-Pets'

Dwayne Johnson Unleashes 'Black Adam' Trailer At San Diego Comic-Con

Johnson recently tried In-N-Out Burger for the first time and shared his cheat meal for "the history books."

The former WWE wrestler ordered two Double-Double cheeseburgers and two large fries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

"A solid start with a bite of good fries," he wrote before adding: "as we know s----- fries can ruin the whole experience."

He paired the meal with some tequila, according to his post.

Johnson revealed his motivation to keep up his workout routine in a YouTube video shared in February.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dwayne Johnson Stephen Merchant Strict Diet Diet SiriusXM Jim Norton Sam Roberts In-N-Out Los Angeles
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot