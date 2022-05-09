Drew Barrymore Apologises After Mocking Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Actor Drew Barrymore has apologised for making fun of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case while speaking with a guest on her show, 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

While conversing with guest — actor Anthony Anderson, who has previously been accused of sexual assault – the actor drew flak for laughing about how the former couple's case was full of 'insanity.'

According to Huffpost.com, during the show, Barrymore discussed several bizarre elements of Depp and Heard's allegations against each other, saying, “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer deep of insanity.” She also said, “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information,” while laughing over the couple.

Barrymore later took to Instagram to upload a video apologising for the incident. She described it as a "teachable moment" about how she should conduct herself in the future.

She said in the video, Barrymore said, “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologise and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself."

She further added, “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I think everyone could help me grow along the way and teach me.”

Johnny Depp has sued Amber Heard for defamation over a column she wrote for the Washington Post in which she portrayed herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."