Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Apologises After Mocking Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Actress Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to upload a video apologising for having made fun of actors Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard's ongoing defamation case on her show 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

Drew Barrymore Apologises After Mocking Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial
Drew Barrymore Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 10:17 am

Actor Drew Barrymore has apologised for making fun of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case while speaking with a guest on her show, 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

While conversing with guest — actor Anthony Anderson, who has previously been accused of sexual assault – the actor drew flak for laughing about how the former couple's case was full of 'insanity.'

According to Huffpost.com, during the show, Barrymore discussed several bizarre elements of Depp and Heard's allegations against each other, saying, “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer deep of insanity.” She also said, “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information,” while laughing over the couple.

Related stories

Johnny Depp–Amber Heard Defamation Case: Psychologist Testifies About Alleged Sex Assaults By Depp

Amber Heard Fires PR Agency Amidst Ongoing Defamation Trial Against Johnny Depp, Reports

All You Need To Know About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Ongoing Libel Trial

Barrymore later took to Instagram to upload a video apologising for the incident. She described it as a "teachable moment" about how she should conduct herself in the future.

She said in the video, Barrymore said, “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologise and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself."

She further added, “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I think everyone could help me grow along the way and teach me.”

Johnny Depp has sued Amber Heard for defamation over a column she wrote for the Washington Post in which she portrayed herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Johnny Depp Amber Heard Drew Barrymore Divorce, Separation, Talaq Celebrity Wedding Actor/Actress Hollywood Actor Hollywood Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Co-Exist In West Bengal

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Co-Exist In West Bengal

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood