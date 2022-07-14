Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Documentary On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Set For Digital Debut

Titled 'A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media', a new documentary on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial is being produced by the NBC News Digital Docs unit.

Actors Johny Depp and Amber Heard
Actors Johny Depp and Amber Heard Instagram

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 9:42 am

A new documentary on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial by NBC News is set to make its debut on the digital platform. Titled 'A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media', the documentary will debut on NBC News Now and will be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock, reports Variety.

As per NBC News' description for the 30-minute documentary, "The Depp vs Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions -- those who couldn't get enough and those who received more than they wanted."

"The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into a TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases," it adds. 

Featured interviews in the documentary include that of Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University law professor and gender violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, and People Magazine's Nigel Smith, among others.

'A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Truth in the Age of Social Media' is produced by the NBC News Digital Docs unit.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Johnny Depp Amber Heard Documentary NBC Amber Heard Trial Johnny Depp Defamation Suit A Marriage On Trial: Johnny Depp Amber Heard And Truth In The Age Of Social Media Johnny Depp Amber Heard
