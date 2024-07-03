Actress Disha Patani was recently spotted with a new tattoo on her left forearm. She was seen in a blue tank top with a butterfly design on it, white pants, and carried a stylish white handbag and cool dark sunglasses. Her tattoo caught everyone's attention as it had the initials 'PD'. It ignited her dating rumours with her 'Kalki 2898 AD' co-star Prabhas. As soon as her pic went viral on social media, some of the social media users started speculating that 'PD' means 'Prabhas and Disha'.
Disha finally reacted to her new tattoo. She took to her Instagram handle to share the same picture and captioned it, “Amused to see so much curiosity around my tattoo! discover what the joy is all about! #cloudnine.” This has yet again piqued the curiosity of users and we are now waiting for Disha to reveal what her tattoo means.
Disha made a special appearance in the recently release film, 'Kalki 2898 AD'. She played Roxy, Prabhas' character Bhairava's love interest in the sci-fi thriller. The movie has an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobana among others. The Nag Ashwin directorial is minting moolah at the box office in India and worldwide. It has already crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Talking about Disha's love life, she reportedly broke up with Tiger Shroff with whom she was in a relationship for several years. Later, reports started doing the rounds that she was dating model and fitness trainer Aleksander Alex Ilic as both were spotted together at various events.
Recently, Disha and Tiger were seen playing volleyball with Akshay Kumar at his residence. Disha will be seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle' with Akshay and others. She also has 'Kanguva' starring Suriya and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.