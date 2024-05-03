Did Dharmendra And Hema Malini Re-Marry After 44 Years? View Viral Pics

Hema Malini and Dharmendra ringed in their 44th wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 2. Hema took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a bunch of pics to wish her husband on the special occasion. In a couple of pics we see Hema Malini and Dharmendra with huge garlands around their neck. The pics have given rise to speculations that the couple might have got married again on their wedding anniversary. Hema was in a pink traditional saree and wore sindoor while Dharmendra wore a peach-coloured shirt and black pants.