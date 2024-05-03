Did Dharmendra And Hema Malini Re-Marry After 44 Years? View Viral Pics

Hema Malini and Dharmendra ringed in their 44th wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 2. Hema took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a bunch of pics to wish her husband on the special occasion. In a couple of pics we see Hema Malini and Dharmendra with huge garlands around their neck. The pics have given rise to speculations that the couple might have got married again on their wedding anniversary. Hema was in a pink traditional saree and wore sindoor while Dharmendra wore a peach-coloured shirt and black pants.
In one of the pics, the 'Sholay' actor was seen kissing his wife on her cheek. Their elder daughter Esha Deol was also part of the celebrations. Sharing the pics, Hema wrote, “Photos from today at home.”
Hema Malini also shared a video made by one of their fans and it featured collage of the couple's pics. ''Our wedding anniversary today!44 years of togetherness,2 beautiful girls,lovely gchildren surrounding us&drowning us with their love!Our fans &their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness,'' she captioned it.
Esha took to her Instagram handle to wish her parents with a picture of herself with them. She captioned it, ''That’s pretty much what I’m made of 😊🧿♥️♥️♥️♥️Happy anniversary 🥰 the best parents''.
For the unversed, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's first meeting was during the shooting of their film 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan'. Their chemistry was very much loved by fans. In 1980, they got married. They have two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. It is to be noted that Hema Malini is Dharmendra's second wife. The actor was earlier married to Prakash Kaur and they have two sons- Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
On the work front, Dharmendra's last outing was 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' that featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the leads. He will be next seen in ‘Ikkis’. Hema Malini, who has turned politician, is currently busy with the Lok Sabha elections. She is a candidate of BJP, contesting from the Mathura constituency.