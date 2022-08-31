Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Delhi Court Summons Jacqueline Fernandez In Rs 200 Crore PMLA Case

A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram/ @jacqueline143

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 6:20 pm

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh took cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court on September 26, 2022.

Fernandez, who was summoned by ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

According to ED, Fernandez and Fatehi, who were examined, had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED stated Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021 where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

Statements of Fatehi were recorded on September 13 and October 14, 2021 and she also acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena Paulose.

Art & Entertainment Jacqueline Fernandez Bollywood Bollywood Actress Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sukesh Chandrashekhar Conman Enforcement Directorate PMLA Case India
