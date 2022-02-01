Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Teases Ananya Panday Over Her Phone Habits, Says 'PM hai, duniya chalati hai'

Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra joked with Ananya Panday, about how often she uses her phone.

Stills from the film 'Gehraiyaan' - Instagram

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 1:59 pm

Deepika Padukone taunted Ananya Panday over her response to a question on who is most likely to be on the phone all the time. When Ananya stated that she had to work on her phone, Deepika laughed and dubbed her 'Prime Minister.'

The cast of 'Gehraiyaan' Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and director Shakun Batra discussed their next project in an interview with Hindustan Times. Padukone and Batra both pointed their fingers at Panday when asked to name the individual who used their phone in between shots.

The 'Tadap' actor said, "I also work on my phone." Padukone laughed and said, "PM hai, duniya chalati hai (She is the PM, she runs the world)." Batra also quipped, "Pura Insta inhi pe chal raha hai (The entire Instagram is working due to her)."

Padukone pointed to Panday when they were asked to select the actor who would start laughing and spoil a really emotional moment. She reacted, "Huh! Me. When?" Padukone after a pause said, "Ananya is the most likely to laugh."

Batra said, "This is absolutely true. We were filming the last scene of the film and it was also the last day of the shoot. Here, Ananya is laughing in the shot which was of a serious scene. I told her after the scene 'I'm looking at the wide shot and you're laughing'. And she's like 'I was laughing for the take' and I said 'You can't be laughing for the take because it's a serious scene'."

He continued, "And then she's trying to justify that 'No, no I was acting' and I was like 'Don't lie'. Because she's just not laughing in the take but repeatedly laughing looking at the crew. So that was going on, very unprofessional." Panday responded, "One time, one time."

In 'Gehraiyaan,' actor Naseeruddin Shah took the fewest amount of takes, according to Batra. "Naseer sir, because I was so scared that by the time it was third take, I looked at Deepika and said (gestures with hand) 'Can you ask for one more take?'"

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapoor also star in the love drama 'Gehraiyaan.' The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th. Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films are collaborating on the project. The Amazon Original will be available in over 240 countries and territories across OTT platforms.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Deepika Padukone Ananya Panday Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies Bollywood Actors Film Industry
