Deepika Padukone Attends Paris Fashion Week 2022 With Parents; Netizens Say ‘They Must Be So Proud’

Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday, marked her presence at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week 2022 as one of the celebrity guests. As the iconic fashion brand presented its latest collection at the fashion week, Deepika, who is the global brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, was spotted sitting in the front row as she wore a mini dress by Louis Vuitton.

She was seated alongside Hollywood A-listers like Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas, and others.

But what also caught everyone’s attention was that she attended the show with her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. In fact, some pictures and videos of the actress, arriving at the fashion show with her parents and then also leaving with him, have been widely shared by her fans on social media.

In one of the short clips, Deepika, who looked stunning in a grey dress with bold makeup and swept-back wet hair, was seen looking out for her parents, who walked behind her. Her mother Ujjala wore a white shirt and a pair of trousers, Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone kept it casual. In one of the photos, Deepika, Ujjala, and Prakash Padukone were clicked in front of Paris’ famous Louvre Pyramid.

One of the fans wrote, “So incredibly proud.” Another one also wrote, “This is incredible!” Another commented, “So elegant and thoughtful. Love her for sharing these successful moments with her parents.” Another comment also read, “Just love watching her in international events with her parents… must be so proud.”

One of the netizens also complimented Deepika’s mother Ujjala, and wrote, “I mean of course Deepika is Deepika, but her mom is looking so cool.”

For the unversed, Deepika was appointed as Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador earlier this year and she adorned several LV outfits during her appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

On the work front, she will be seen in ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘The Intern’ remake and ‘Project K’ with Amitabh Bachchan, apart from ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.