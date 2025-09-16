Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 4: Dilip Prabhavalkar's Suspense Thriller Crosses Rs 5 Crore Mark

Marathi film Dashavatar, headlined by Dilip Prabhawalkar, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. It is surprisingly performing well and recorded a historic 3-day opening weekend. The suspense thriller had a decent start, but the positive reviews and favourable word of mouth helped the movie get a boost in its collections. Over the weekend, several shows in Maharashtra in big cities like Mumbai and Pune were housefull, scoring the biggest opening weekend of 2025 for a Marathi film.