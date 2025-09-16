Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 4: Dilip Prabhavalkar's Suspense Thriller Crosses Rs 5 Crore Mark

Marathi film Dashavatar is performing well at the box office
It has crossed the Rs 5 crore mark
The suspense thriller has registered the biggest opening weekend of 2025 for a Marathi film
Marathi film Dashavatar, headlined by Dilip Prabhawalkar, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. It is surprisingly performing well and recorded a historic 3-day opening weekend. The suspense thriller had a decent start, but the positive reviews and favourable word of mouth helped the movie get a boost in its collections. Over the weekend, several shows in Maharashtra in big cities like Mumbai and Pune were housefull, scoring the biggest opening weekend of 2025 for a Marathi film.
Dashavatar box office collection Day 4
Due to the intriguing trailer, the film generated positive buzz and earned Rs 58 lakhs on Day 1, the biggest opening for a Marathi film in 2025. The collection witnessed a significant growth on Day 2 and Day 3 by earning Rs 1.39 crore and Rs 2.72 crore. On its first Monday, the collection saw a slight drop as the film earned an estimated Rs 1.01 crore, taking the total box office collection of Dashavatar to Rs 5.7 crore in four days, as per a report in Sacnilk.
It had an overall 26.32% Marathi occupancy on Monday. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy of 45.26%, and morning shows witnessed footfall of 12.40%. Afternoon and evening shows saw 18.93% and 28.70% occupancy.
Here's the day-wise collection of Dashavatar
Day 1– Rs 58 lakhs
Day 2 – 1.39 crore
Day 3 – 2.72 crore
Day 4 – 1.01 crore
Total – 5.7 crore
About Dashavatar
Apart from Prabhawalkar, the film also stars Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Kenkre, Abhinay Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Siddharth Menon, and Sunil Tawde, among others. It has been written and directed by Subodh Khanolkar and produced by Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House.
Critics and audiences have lauded Dilip Prabhavalkar for his commendable performance at the age of 81. It has received praise for giving life to the Konkan culture with stunning visuals and also bringing to light important issues like illegal mining.