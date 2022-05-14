Saturday, May 14, 2022
Dan Stevens To Lead 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel

Adam Wingard will return to helm the upcoming film, which is set to begin shooting in Australia later this year.

Updated: 14 May 2022 12:59 pm

British actor Dan Stevens will be featuring in director Adam Wingard’s follow-up to his recent hit 'Godzilla vs. Kong.' 

According to Deadline, Stevens is the first actor to sign on for the sequel. His character's specifics have been kept under wraps.

After 'Godzilla' (2014), 'Kong: Skull Island' (2017), 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' (2019), and 'Godzilla vs. Kong,' the upcoming film will be the fifth instalment of Hollywood studio Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise (2021).

Adam Wingard will return to helm the next film, which is set to begin shooting in Australia later this year.

Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demian Bichir starred in 'Godzilla vs. Kong.'

In the film, humans entice Kong into the Hollow Earth in order to collect a power source for a secret weapon that would end Godzilla's unexplained rampages.

At the global box office, the film grossed over USD 468 million.

