Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Cyrus Sahukar And Vaishali Malahara Get Married In Alibaug

Cyrus Sahukar and his longtime girlfriend, Vaishali Malahara, reportedly tied the knot in Alibaug on April 15.

Vaishali Malahara, Cyrus Sahukar Instagram/ @ankurtewari

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 5:10 pm

VJ, host and actor Cyrus Sahukar has reportedly tied the knot with actress Vaishali Malahara in Alibaug. Sahukar and Malahara have been in relationship for six years before they got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on Friday (April 15) in presence of family and close friends.

The guests at their wedding included Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Shruti Seth, Samir Kochhar, music composer Ankur Tewari, Gaurav Kapur and Yudhishtir Urs, among others.

Though the newlyweds are officially yet to post pictures from their wedding, their close friends, including Kochhar, Tewari and Seth, shared photographs on their respective social media accounts, with hashtag #Vairus ki shaadi. In the pictures, Malahara is seen donning a bright red lehenga, while Sahukar wore off-white sherwani with a pink turban.

Kochhar posted a photo with the newly married couple and congratulated them.

“Wishing the lovely couple the happiest life up ahead... what a wedding it was!! Loads of love @cyrus_sahukar @polvina_malhara from @radhikaskochhar n me #vairus,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

Tewari shared a photo of Sahukar and Malahara from the wedding on Instagram story and wrote, "All you need is love.” Seth also posted a series of pictures from the wedding.

Besides working as a VJ and host, Sahukar has acted in films like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Aisha' and ‘Khoobsurat’.  He has also starred in shows such as ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ and ‘Potluck’.  Malahara, on the other hand, was seen in 2019 movie ‘Upstarts’, alongside Priyanshu Painyuli.

[With Input From PTI]

