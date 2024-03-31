Art & Entertainment

Cut! Mark Ronson’s Role In Amy Winehouse Biopic Gets Axed

Musician Mark Ronson, who is known for his collaboration with Bruno Mars on the song ‘Uptown Funk’, was singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse’s producer and collaborator.

He helped her reach the creative and commercial heights with her biggest songs.

However, his role has been cut from the upcoming biopic based on Amy Winehouse, reports ‘Deadline’.

The movie is named after Winehouse’s second award-winning album and classic track, ‘Back to Black’, which Ronson produced. Daily Mail stated in its report that Canadian actor Jeff Tunke filmed scenes in the character as Ronson, but the scenes have been cut from the final edit, and Tunke’s name removed from the movie’s credits on IMDB.

The Mail quotes the biopic’s producers who explained: “The character of Mark Ronson has never appeared on screen in the film, so it would not have been possible to ‘cut all the scenes’ involving Mark Ronson as they do not exist.”

As per ‘Deadline’, Ronson worked with Winehouse during her most productive time, collaborating on tracks ‘Back to Black’ and ‘Rehab’.

He later collaborated with Bruno Mars on the global hit ‘Uptown Funk’, won an Oscar for his song ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star is Born’ and composed the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack.

He is reported to have previously helped the creators of the biopic, taking the team around his studio where he worked with Winehouse, and recounting their time together.

The biopic stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse, who died aged 27 in 2011, with Jack O’Connell as Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil and Eddie Marsan as her influential father Mitch. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs. The movie is scheduled for release on April 12.

