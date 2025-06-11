Scripting The Pitch: Bollywood's Fervent Affair With Cricket

The arrests of Kashmiris and Muslims for cheering Pakistan in Indo-Pak matches have become a troublingly commonplace affair in the past few years. During the 2023 Cricket World Cup, when India lost the final match, seven Kashmiri students were booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for celebrating India’s loss. It would, therefore, seem curious that a Hindi film should open with a scene, where a boy is assaulted for cheering an Indian player in a match—an occurrence divorced from reality. But when it is Vivek Agnihotri’s 2022 film The Kashmir Files, the decision doesn’t seem as surprising. Rather, it comes across as a well-designed inversion of facts and the cricket match, a remarkably intelligent choice to set the tone for what is to follow. Agnihotri knows well the value with which a game of cricket in India is imbued and how it can be used to rile up volatile sentiments in favour of propaganda.