‘Crew’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Worldwide

‘Crew’, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, released on March 29, and the heist comedy has emerged to be the first clean hit of the year 2024. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is sailing smoothly at the box office after passing the important Monday test. As per industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film reportedly earned Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday. But the makers of ‘Crew’ shared that the film’s four day worldwide gross earnings stand at Rs 70.73 crore.
According to Sacnilk, the film’s total domestic nett earnings are currently at Rs 37.20 crore, and its gross domestic total is Rs 40.3 crore. With the numbers, it is clear that it is performing well in the international market as well, and has minted Rs 24.7 crore so far. The final five day numbers of the film are still awaited.
As for its occupancy, the film saw an overall 12.99 percent occupancy on day five, with evening shows getting more footfall. In Mumbai, with 709 shows, the occupancy was 15.25 percent. In Delhi and NCR, the film had 926 shows, the occupancy was 14 percent. Chennai saw the highest occupancy of 31.67 percent with only 41 shows.
At the box office, ‘Crew’ released just a day after Pritiviraj Sukumaran and Blessy’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ (The Goat Life), which hit the theatres on March 28. Meanwhile, it clashed with ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ too. As for Aadujeevitham’, its six-day collection stands at Rs 40.40 crore and the five-day total earnings of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ remain at Rs 49.75 crore nett in India.
Despite other films at the box office, ‘Crew’ has been performing well, and seeing the numbers over the last five days, it seems ‘Crew’ will cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide until it faces competition from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’, which hit the cinemas on April 10 on the occasion of Eid.