‘Crew’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Worldwide

‘Crew’, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, released on March 29, and the heist comedy has emerged to be the first clean hit of the year 2024. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is sailing smoothly at the box office after passing the important Monday test. As per industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film reportedly earned Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday. But the makers of ‘Crew’ shared that the film’s four day worldwide gross earnings stand at Rs 70.73 crore.