Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Clintons Interview Kim Kardashian, Gloria Steinem On Apple TV+ Show

‘Gutsy' will launch in September with the likes of Gloria Steinem, Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, and more joining the Clintons for “intimate conversations.”

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 12:17 pm

Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, will interview the likes of Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, and Gloria Steinem for a streaming series that debuts in two months.

Apple TV+ said Thursday that 'Gutsy' will debut on its service on September 9.

In the eight-part series, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and her daughter also talk to Dr. Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and others, Apple TV+ said.

The series is based on the Clintons' book, 'The Book of Gutsy Women.' The Clintons' new production company and Apple's deal to produce the docuseries was announced last year, but now it is revealing the premiere date and list of interview subjects.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Kim Kardashian Megan Thee Stallion Gloria Steinem Chelsea Clinton Hillary Clinton Apple TV Gutsy Amy Schumer Kate Hudson
