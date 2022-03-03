Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Christopher Nolan Adds James D'Arcy And Michael Angarano To The Cast Of 'Oppenheimer'

'Oppenheimer' marks James D'Arcy's reunion with Nolan following the 2017 war drama 'Dunkirk'.

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 7:50 pm

James D'Arcy, known best for 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax,' and Michael Angarano from 'This Is Us,' have joined the cast of 'Oppenheimer.' The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, features Cilian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb.

Details about the characters D'Arcy and Angarano are playing have not been disclosed, reported Deadline.

This film marks D'Arcy reunion with Nolan following the 2017 war drama 'Dunkirk'.

The duo join an ensemble that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian and Jason Clarke.

Production on the feature film, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, in underway in New Mexico.

Nolan is also directing the film from his own script. His creative partner and wife Emma Thomas will produce 'Oppenheimer' with Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

The movie is slated to debut in theatres on July 21, 2023.

[With Inputs From PTI]

