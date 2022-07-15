Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chris Martin, Lizzo Joke About 'Yellow' Being Her 'Hook Up Song'

Singer Lizzo's new album 'Special' includes a track called 'Coldplay' that samples the band's breakthrough 2000 hit 'Yellow'.

Lizzo, Chris Martin
Lizzo, Chris Martin Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 3:59 pm

Singer Lizzo and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin got on a video call and the two discussed the track 'Yellow' from the band being her 'hook up' song.

Lizzo talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, and was thrilled when their chat was interrupted by a surprise FaceTime call from Martin himself, reports 'People'.



Prior to Martin's appearance, Lizzo and Lowe had been talking about how Lizzo's new album 'Special' includes a track called 'Coldplay' that samples the band's breakthrough 2000 hit 'Yellow'.



"This is one of the most literal songs I've ever written. Everything I say in the song actually happened," she said, explaining that producer Ricky Reed had her sit in the studio and talk over a piano loop.

"I sat in the booth and was like, 'So yeah, I remember when we went to Tulum, we pretended we was married.' I talked for like 25, 30 minutes on that loop. And then I felt really raw and sensitive about ita[but] he came back to me and was like, 'Hey, all those words you wrote, I kind of turned it into a song,'" she shared.

At that point, Martin made a video call and heaped praise on Lizzo, telling the star that it's been 'wonderful' to watch her 'taking over' in the music world.

She then thanked him for giving his blessing to sample 'Yellow' on Coldplay and explained the origins of how the song came to be.

"I was with somebody and I was just looking at the stars and I was with him and I was singing it and tears just were coming to my eyes," she recalled.

"You have such an incredible ability to move people with the poetry of your lyricism. So thank you so, so much. It's so real," Lizzo added.

In response, Martin asked how Lizzo's 'guy friend' reacted to her serenade and when the singer bashfully said that he enjoyed it, Martin joked about how his decades-old hit has found new life as Lizzo's 'hookup song.'

"If someone had told me 22 years ago, you know, one-day Lizzo's gonna make out to this song sped up, I'd be like, OK, great," he said.

"It's become Lizzo's hookup song. That's good."

"Baby-making music, baby!" she added.

Related stories

Chris Martin Announces Coldplay Will Stop Recording New Music In 2025

Chris Martin Publicly Declares His Love For Dakota: 'She's My Universe'

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Chris Martin Lizzo Coldplay Hook Up Song New Album Special Yellow Chris Martin Lizzo
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies