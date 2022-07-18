Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Chris Evans Is 'Laser-Focused' On Finding A Life Partner

Actor Chris Evans says he is focused on finding a life partner. He last had a public relationship with 'Big Mouth' actress Jenny Slate, who is now married to writer Ben Shattuck. 

Chris Evans
Chris Evans Instagram

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 4:43 pm

Hollywood star Chris Evans says he is "laser-focused" on finding a life partner. The actor has reportedly been single since 2018 but is now ready to find someone to settle down with because a career in show business is "full of doubt."

"Okay, good question. Thank you for a good question. My goodness. Laser focus - you know what? We're gonna do this. I'm gonna give you a good answer. Maybe (I'm) laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," he said when speaking on 'Shondaland', reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I mean, look, I love what I do. It's great. I pour all of myself into it. But...even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into," he elaborated. 

"Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with."

Evans last had a public relationship with 'Big Mouth' actress Jenny Slate, who is now married to writer Ben Shattuck. 

When that relationship came to an end in 2018 after two years, the 'Captain America' star said at the time he was still in search of a wife and hoped to have children one day.

"I really want kids. Yeah, I do," he said at the time. 

"I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s*** like that," he concluded. 

[With Inputs From IANS]

