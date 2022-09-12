Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Chiyaan Vikram Attends Wedding Of Housekeeping Unit Member's Son

Actor Vikram on Monday attended the wedding of the son of a member of the housekeeping unit at his home, much to the delight of everybody present at the wedding.

Chiyaan Vikram at the Wedding
Chiyaan Vikram at the Wedding Twitter

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 6:04 pm

Actor Vikram on Monday attended the wedding of the son of a member of the housekeeping unit at his home, much to the delight of everybody present at the wedding.

Sources close to the actor said that the wedding of Deepak with Varshini took place at the Kandaswamy temple in Thiruporur.

Actor Vikram visited the temple, wished the young couple and also presented the 'Thali' (Mangalsutra) to the bridegroom who then tied it around the bride's neck, signifying the wedding.

Sources point out that Deepak is the son of Ozhimaran, who worked for several years in Vikram's home before passing away, and Mary, who is a part of the housekeeping team in Vikram's home for over 40 years.

Vikram's gesture of attending the wedding of the son of someone who works for him has delighted his fans.

Recently, the actor, who had got to know the desperation of a fan in Kerala who was intent on meeting him, promised to him that he would definitely meet him. He recently kept that promise and posted a video of the fan along with him.

Art & Entertainment Chiyaan Vikram Tamil Actor Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Housekeeping Staff Respect In Society Tamil Film Industry Kandaswamy Temple India
