Chiranjeevi To Samantha Ruth Prabhu: You Shall Overcome This Challenge Too!

Mega Star Chiranjeevi on Sunday responded to actress Samantha's touching post on her medical condition by wishing her a speedy recovery.

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 5:52 pm

Mega Star Chiranjeevi on Sunday responded to actress Samantha's touching post on her medical condition, an autoimmune disorder known as Myositis, by wishing her a speedy recovery and saying that he was certain that she would overcome this challenge too!

On Saturday, Samantha had informed her fans and followers on social media that she had been diagnosed with an auto immune condition called Myositis.

The actress, while explaining her state of mind, had said that her doctors were confident that she would make complete recovery very soon.

