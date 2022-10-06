Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' Earns Rs 38 Crore In Worldwide Collection On Day 1

Superstar Chiranjeevi's Telugu film 'Godfather' has raised Rs 38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.

Godfather
Godfather Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 2:41 pm

Superstar Chiranjeevi's Telugu film 'Godfather' has raised Rs 38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.

Released on Wednesday, the political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 Malayalam directorial 'Lucifer,' which featured Mohanlal in the lead.

Production house Konidela Production Company shared the day one box office collection of the movie on Twitter.

Also starring Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana, 'Godfather' is directed by Mohan Raja.

The film also features Bollywood star Salman Khan in a crucial cameo appearance. 

'Godfather' is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chiranjeevi Godfather Godfather Box Office Mohan Raja Nayanthara Salman Khan Telugu Movie Telugu Film Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

School Job Scam: CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former Minister, Ex-Officials Till Oct 19

School Job Scam: CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former Minister, Ex-Officials Till Oct 19