Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja Shake A Leg Together For Song In 'Waltair Veerayya'

The makers of director Bobby Kolli's upcoming mass and commercial entertainer 'Waltair Veerayya' have now shot a superb dance number featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Ravi Teja together.

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja
Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 1:13 pm

The makers of director Bobby Kolli's upcoming mass and commercial entertainer 'Waltair Veerayya' have now shot a superb dance number featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Ravi Teja together. 

Sources close to the film unit say that the number has been shot on a huge set erected for the purpose.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who has scored the music for the movie, has come up with a mass dance number that will be high on energy.

Sources say that Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, both of who are known to be great dancers, look graceful and elegant in the number, which has been choregoraphed by Sekhar master.

It may be recalled that the film's title teaser which presented Chiranjeevi in a vintage mass avatar got an overwhelming response.

Shruti Haasan plays the female lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the film billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while G.K. Mohan is the co-producer.

Arthur A. Wilson is the cinematographer of the film, which has editing by Niranjan Devaramane and Sushmita Konidela as the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

'Waltair Veerayya' is scheduled to hit screens for Sankranti, next year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Song Telugu Film Chennai Movies Mass Action Story And Dialogue Celebs Celebrities Chiranjeevi Ravi Teja
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting