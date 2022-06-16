Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Child Cop: Rohit Shetty Talks about New Kids Show 'Baby Little Singham’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Singham' franchise has expanded further for kids with a new show 'Baby Little Singham'.

Little Singham IANS

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 4:16 pm

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Singham' franchise has expanded further for kids with a new show 'Baby Little Singham'. 

While 'Little Singham' is already one of the popular kids shows, all new episodes of 'Baby Little Singham' will show the journey of the hero's childhood since he was born and couldn't even speak properly to becoming a superhero who fights with the villains. 

The show is co-produced by Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Films.

"Its humbling to see Singham franchise reach such great heights that not only movies, animation and games but it would also inspire to make a series like Baby Little Singham! Heroic yet entertaining is how I visualize the character of Singham, and I am extremely delighted to see how Discovery Kids and Reliance Animation have instilled values of bravery and honesty within children whilst taking the franchise to greater heights!" said Rohit Shetty, Film Director, Producer.

"Looking at how wonderfully Little Singham has been adored and appreciated, we are confident that a little peep into the backstory of our heroic baby-cop will resonate with not just kids but parents too!" adds Uttam Pal, Head of Discovery Kids, Warner Bros Discovery.

On the other hand, Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation shares how exciting it is for them to create the baby version of 'Little Singham' and it will be entertaining for the audience too. 

"We came up with the baby version of our very own homegrown hero who is sure to not only amuse but also take the entertainment quotient up a notch," concludes Tejonidhi. 

'Baby Little Singham' will premiere on June 18 on Discovery Kids.

[With inputs from IANS]

