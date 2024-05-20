Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: AR Rahman Unveils Music Documentary Titled 'Headhunting To Beatboxing', Shares First Look Poster

The music maestro A.R. Rahman unveiled the first look of his music documentary, 'Headhunting to Beatboxing,' at Cannes Film Festival.

'Headhunting To Beatboxing', AR Rahman Photo: Instagram
Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman has introduced the music documentary ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by the composer himself, the film explores the captivating evolution of rhythm and sound, tracing the trajectory of music across various tribes, and generations.

The launch event took place at the Bharat Pavilion in Cannes, where director Rohit Gupta, executive producer Abu Metha, Theja Meru, and a host of other guests and dignitaries joined A.R. Rahman.

Rahman’s fascination with the music of northeast India led him to visit the region for the first time when he received an invitation to attend the annual Hornbill Festival. This cultural celebration gathered various ethnic groups from Nagaland, and offered the music maestro a first-hand experience of the diverse musical traditions in the region.

The Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of Nagaland, Abu Metha, shared, “The germ of the idea [the documentary] came up when AR Rahman visited Nagaland to be part of the legendary Hornbill Festival. We knew we had to be part of it. The film is a collaboration of many creative minds, especially the TaFMA and masterfully captured by director Rohit Gupta. The real heroes are the musicians of Nagaland, who tell stories that go back to times immemorial and their music exemplifies the ambition of our youth,” as per India TV.

Taking to Instagram, Rahman also shared the first look of the forthcoming film for all those not present at the French Riviera.

“The film is truly special for me for many reasons. It took us five years and many hours of footage to arrive at a film that we are both proud of and captures the essence of what we set out to achieve. Each note carries a story, each scene a journey, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the beauty we’ve uncovered,” Gupta told Variety.

More details regarding the feature documentary will be revealed at a later date.

