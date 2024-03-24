Art & Entertainment

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden’s Welcome 2nd Child

Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have become proud parents to their second child.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
US%20Weekly
Cameron Diaz,Benji Madden Photo: US Weekly
info_icon

Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have become proud parents to their second child.

Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have become proud parents to their second child.

Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have become proud parents to their second child.

The couple, who married in January 2015, announced the birth of their son, Cardinal, in an Instagram post as they expanded their family, reports ‘People’ magazine.

They put up a joint post on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures - but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our family to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon.

Advertisement

As per ‘People’, the announcement included a drawing that read, "A little bird whispered to me."

Diaz and Madden are also parents to daughter, Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019.

The surprise reveal was met with support from family members.

When Raddix was 2 years old, Diaz revealed on an episode of the GOOP's podcast that becoming a mother completely altered her perspective on getting older.

The actress said, "It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go -- I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child. I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her -- be there with her in her 40s”.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra