Calum Scott On ‘Always’: Working With Armaan Malik Was So Easy, Song Came From First Session

Singer Armaan Malik and Calum Scott announced their collaboration on Friday with the release of their latest single, ‘Always’, which the English singer-songwriter said came out from their first music session.

Calum Scott, Armaan Malik Photo: Instagram
Scott said: “ ‘Always’ is the kind of song I love to write. Just that beautiful, heavenly kind of love that we all aspire for! Working with Armaan on this song was so easy, he is extremely talented and has a very pure and authentic voice.

“This song came from our first session! I hope ‘Always’ becomes a first dance for people all over the world!”

The love ballad is adorned with soothing vocals by both Armaan and Scott. It is infused with piano and orchestral elements that serve as a tender embrace from a beloved partner.

Sharing his thoughts on this release, Armaan said that ‘Always’ is like a musical hug, a heartfelt confession to a love so enchanting, you never knew you needed it until it became the closest thing to heaven.

“This collaboration with Calum felt so effortless because we ended up making this song in our first ever session together. Both of us are known for love ballads, and I hope everyone who listens to ‘Always’ gets to feel the feels,” he added.

The music video was released on Armaan’s official YouTube channel.

