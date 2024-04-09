Art & Entertainment

Billy Dee Williams Defends Actors Wearing 'Blackface': As An Actor, 'You Should Do Anything’

Actor Billy Dee Williams has come out in support of performers wearing 'blackface', as he believes actors should be able to perform in blackface.

Billy Dee Williams Photo: Instagram
In a new episode of Bill Maher’s 'Club Random' podcast, the 'Star Wars' actor recalled watching Laurence Olivier in 1965’s 'Othello', where Olivier wore blackface to portray the title role.

“When he did ‘Othello', I fell out laughing,” Williams said.

“He stuck his a** out and walked around, you know, because Black people are supposed to have big a***s. I thought it was hysterical. I loved it,” Williams added, reports variety.com.

“I love that kind of stuff.”

The podcast host asked, “Today, they would never let you do that,” to which Williams replied, “Why?”

“Blackface?” Maher questioned in a tone of surprise.

The actor said: “Why not? You should do it. If you’re an actor, you should do anything you want to do.”

Maher then pointed out that Williams, 87, "actually lived in a period where you couldn’t play the parts you should’ve played.”

Williams said: “The point is that you don’t go through life feeling like, ‘I’m a victim. I refuse to go through life saying to the world, ‘I’m pissed off.’ I’m not gonna be pissed off 24 hours a day.”

The actor is known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the 'Star Wars' universe, as well as the films 'Brian’s Song', 'Lady Sings the Blues' and 'Mahogany'.

