BIGHIT MUSIC Denies Accusations Made Against BTS Amid HYBE-ADOR Conflict, Threatens Legal Action

In a recent update concerning the protection of BTS’ rights, their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has announced proactive legal actions against any infringement upon the group’s rights. This move aims to safeguard the K-Pop band’s intellectual property and swiftly address any unauthorized use or violation. This development comes in the midst of the intense ongoing conflict between BTS’ parent company, HYBE, and its subsidiary label, ADOR.
On April 28, the agency unveiled their legal action plans and disclosed the appointment of a new law firm to combat malicious posts. Check out the agency’s entire statement, as posted on Weverse, below:
“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We wish to update you on the legal proceedings being taken to protect BTS members’ rights. It has come to our attention that organizational efforts aimed at tarnishing and slandering the artists have escalated in recent weeks. Furthermore, malicious attempts to defame, humiliate and ridicule the artists or spread rumours and groundless information have become excessive,” the statement read, addressing the allegations.
Informing of an addition to the existing legal proceedings, the statement continued, “The company views these actions as severe violation to the artists’ rights and will respond decisively, engaging with another law firm to reinforce our existing legal measures. We are collecting evidence of malicious postings through real-time monitoring as we speak. We will maintain a zero-tolerance policy and pursue this matter rigorously, without leniency or settlements. Thank you.”
Amidst ongoing controversies, BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service obligations. The band’s leader RM is scheduled to release his second solo album, titled ‘Right Person, Wrong Place,’ on May 24. Following the album’s release, the band’s eldest member, Jin, will be returning from the military in June.
Moreover, the ongoing feud between HYBE and ADOR persists, with fresh revelations emerging regularly, and serious allegations and counterclaims dominating. The latest reports hint at HYBE’s chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s alleged involvement with a cult and ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin’s purported friendship with a shaman. As of April 28, the entertainment conglomerate has initiated an investigation into these rumours, further complicating the ongoing dispute between the two companies.