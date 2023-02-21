Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Art & Entertainment

Bhuvan Bam: Won't Be Wrong To Say We've Tried Shooting In Between Our Busy Cricket Schedules

Bhuvan Bam
Bhuvan Bam Koimoi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 4:04 pm

Comedian, singer and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam recalled playing cricket on the sets and shared how it was to shoot with his co-actor Srishti Ganguli Rindani for the web series 'Rafta Rafta'.

The seven-episode romedy series is a story about a newly-married couple Karan (Bhuvan) and Nithya (Srishti Ganguli Rindani).

While Karan and Nithya are in love with each other, they also often get into little arguments as they go about their daily chores.

Karan makes all efforts to keep Nithya happy but ends up making her upset.

Bhuvan said: "Since we were shooting for 'Rafta Rafta' in a farmhouse in Delhi, we had a massive lawn. The entire crew used to look forward to playing cricket. I don't think it'll be wrong to say that we've tried shooting in between our busy cricket schedules. Most of our BTS involves cricket matches."

The actor further added on how it was to work with Srishti: "Working with Srishti on 'Rafta Rafta' was fun. We've never met before and despite that, our on-screen chemistry looks natural. We both share a similar sense of humour which made the days on the sets even better. Also, I got an opportunity to work with Atul Srivastava Sir and Rakesh Bedi Sir who I'm a big fan of. Their mere presence on set helped me learn many things."

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, this rom-com is a BB Ki Vines Productions.

'Rafta Rafta' is created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and directed by Vishal Gupta. The series is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Art & Entertainment Bhuvan Bam Srishti Ganguli Rindani Rafta Rafta Amazon Mini TV Amazon MiniTV Atul Srivastava Rakesh Bedi Abbas Dalal Hussain Dalal
