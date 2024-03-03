'Bhool Bhulaiya 3' Taking Off? Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri Spotted Together At Production House

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and actress Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in the blockbuster film ‘Animal’ were spotted at the office of a production house in Mumbai on Sunday.

The meeting seems to be for their upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Triptii was dressed in smart casuals, which included a pair of denims, a yellow ochre coloured shirt and a jacket. She accessorised her look with a sling bag.