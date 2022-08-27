Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bharathiraja Rushed To The Hospital For Health Issues; Reveals Later That He's Recovering Well

Legendary Tamil film director Bharathiraja, who has been admitted to a private hospital in the city after he faced a health issue, said on Saturday that he is on the road to recovery and urged people not to visit him at the hospital as visitors are not allowed.

Bharathiraja
Bharathiraja Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 9:25 pm

Legendary Tamil film director Bharathiraja, who has been admitted to a private hospital in the city after he faced a health issue, said on Saturday that he is on the road to recovery and urged people not to visit him at the hospital as visitors are not allowed.

In a statement that his son Manoj Bharathi shared on social media, Bharathiraja, who is known for several cult classics in Tamil, including the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer 'Mudhal Mariyadhai', said, "My dear Tamil people, I am your beloved Bharathiraja. I was admitted to hospital recently due to an health issue, and I am recovering due to the excellent treatment and kind care of doctors and medical staff. I humbly request all my loved ones not to come to see me in person as visitors are not allowed in the hospital. I hope to get well soon and meet you all in person. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all those who have kindly inquired and prayed for my recovery in person, over the phone and online after hearing the news of my admission to the hospital. See you all soon. With love, Bharathiraja (sic)."

Several people have been concerned ever since the director got admitted to the hospital for treatment. Actress Radhika, who was introduced by Bharathirajaa in the Tamil cult classic 'Kizhakke Poghum Rail', had recently lit candles and offered prayers for the director at a church in France.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Star Nicholas Brendon Rushed To Hospital After 'Cardiac Incident'

Lata Mangeshkar's Brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar Rushed To Hospital

Shabana Azmi Injured In Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Rushed To Hospital

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tamil Cinema Kollywood Filmmaker Film Director Film Producer Hospitals / Clinics Recovery Bharathiraja Mumbai Bombay India
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India