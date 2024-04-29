Art & Entertainment

Badshah Visits Parliament, Hails Celebration Of India's Cultural Heritage

Rapper and singer-songwriter Badshah recently visited the new Parliament building and said that it is a celebration of India’s diverse tapestry and cultural heritage.

Instagram
Badshah recently visited the new Parliament building Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Badshah shared: "I am incredibly grateful and honoured to have got a chance to visit the new Parliament building. It is a celebration of India's diverse cultural tapestry and heritage and also reflects the spirit of our people and our democracy.”

He further said: “It is a sight to behold as it also showcases our country's artisans and brilliant craftsmanship. This is the new India! Jai Hind.”

During his visit to the iconic new Parliament building designed by Bimal Patel, Badshah experienced the cultural significance of the structure, which spans across 65,000 square metres.

He also had a detailed tour of the Sangeet Gallery, which exhibits the dance, song, and musical traditions of India.

The 39-year-old rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was invited by the government for his visit.

Apart from Badshah, several Bollywood personalities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Divya Dutta, and Shehnaaz Gill, have also visited the new building.

