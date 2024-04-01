Art & Entertainment

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Action Designed By Craig Macrae Of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Fame

The upcoming action entertainer film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff in the lead, has its action choreography designed by renowned choreographer Craig Macrae.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Photo: Hindustan times
Craig is known for films like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

In Hindi cinema, he has also done films like the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘War’, which also starred Tiger Shroff.

From heart-pounding stunts on aircraft to intricately choreographed fight sequences, audiences will be treated to a spectacle in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Talking about the action choreography of the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani said: “We were determined to offer audiences a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience with our action sequences. I believed in Ali's vision, and what you see in the movie is the result of that collaboration.”

The film also features Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is set to debut in theatres on April 10.

